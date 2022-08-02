MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District will usher in a new school year with the OneBerkeley Back to School Festival.

The school district wants to ensure students and their families have a successful start to the new school year by hosting a morning of fun activities.

More than 3,000 bags stuffed with school supplies will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis to families who attend the festival on Saturday, August 13 from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

“Parents who come to the festival must have a school-aged child with them in order to receive a bag,” the district said. School supplies include items like composition notebooks, crayons, colored pencils, rules, notebook paper, and more.

The festival will feature performances by some of the district’s high school bands, and Charlie the RiverDog is expected to make an appearance.

The Berkeley County bookmobile will also be on hand for the event.

“About 20 tents will be set up for families to learn more about different programs offered in the school district, and a few community members will also have tents set up. Food will be available for purchase from food truck vendors,” the district said.

The OneBerkeley Back to School Festival will be held at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreational Complex at 418 E Main St.