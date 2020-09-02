Online petition calls on City of Charleston to reopen weekend farmers market in Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A petition aimed at reopening the Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square is gaining a lot of attention online.

The market, which was typically held every Saturday, was shut down earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It later reopened in July as an essential goods market at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park.

“More than 80 entrepreneurs depend on this market for their livelihoods,” said curators of the petition. “Due to COVID-19, the venue did not open as scheduled in April, and for most vendors, it is still not open.”

The petition states that in returning the Marion Square would mean vendors and visitors can spread of over 10 acres, allowing social distancing and safe shopping.

“The holidays are approaching, and this is a vital season for the vendors. This is not just about saving these small businesses; this is about supporting local families who have made this event happen for the past 30 years.”

Organizers are asking for the city to reopen in Marion Square and allow all vendors to participate in the weekend market.

To view the petition, click here.