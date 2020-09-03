Online petition calls on Mount Pleasant Town Council to reinstate mask requirement

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An online petition has received thousands of signatures calling for Mount Pleasant Town Council to reinstate a face mask ordinance.

Town Council on Tuesday voted against extending the town’s mask requirement for 60 days. It would have also mandated that masks be worn inside all retail businesses.

Six votes were needed for the measure to pass the proposed emergency order. It was instead rejected by a 5-4 vote.

“We will get this fixed,” Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said in a tweet Wednesday morning. Mayor Haynie said he’s heard from many citizens and community members, including medical professionals who are concerned by the decision.

The Change.org petition has received more than 2,000 votes as of Thursday morning.

Organizers say they believe the decision to move away from a mask requirement will have a “direct and severe” impact on businesses because “people who are supporting a masking requirement will no longer go to those businesses if it is not required.”

They say the removal of the mask requirement will put a burden on businesses that want to continue to support mask use.

The petition goes on to say, “We also believe that the rate of transmission has significantly dropped since the mask ordinance was in place and there are statistics to prove that.”

