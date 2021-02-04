ONLY ON 2: Carolyn Murray, former Mayor Joe Riley tour construction at the International African American Museum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The promise of a museum that remembers and recognizes the hidden history of how enslaved Africans were brought to this country is being realized.

News 2’s Carolyn Murray got an exclusive tour of the International African American Museum, which is currently under construction in downtown Charleston.

Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley had an idea after reading about the horrors of slavery – to build a world-class museum on the exact shoreline where 40% of enslaved Africans were brought to this country.

Wearing a hard hat and construction vest, Murray and the former longtime Charleston mayor went on a private tour of the museum that is being built to tell America’s hidden history.

“We gave no direction to the architect, famous architect Harry Cobb, but this is what he felt. The most important part of this is the site,” said Riley. “This building is quiet, and it’s lifted up in reverence of what happened here.”

Together, they walked under the museum and through the 18 columns that Chief Operating Officer of the International African American Museum, Elijah Heyward, said would become the Contemplation Gardens. Then, he showed them the museum’s entrance.

“Every great museum has a great entrance, and for us, this is our great entry point,” he said. “There is an amazing skylight to allow for natural light to come through. What’s great about the design here is that this also can function as a theater space, so people can sit on the steps, and from this vantage point, there might be a speaker or performance. It’s a multi-use design that’s engaging and interactive.”

With every turn, they were shown how the stories of enslaved people that started hundreds of years ago would be told using today’s technology.

“I want to invite you to really envision a room that’s focused on South Carolina,” said Heyward. “Educational leaders and movements, faith leaders, social justice- all the things that make our state interesting, engaging and all the important figures who contributed to history.”

The pandemic has hastened planners to reimagine some exhibits, like a digital touch table.

“We are partnering with Google to power a pretty expansive digital table that is meant to be a tool for visitors to engage with the community beyond the museum site,” explained Heyward.

The museum’s “Center for Family History” will allow visitors to trace their own family history, and the floor to ceiling towering windows will offer a stunning view of it.

“As Mayor Riley mentioned earlier, we are on this site because it is the former Gadsden’s Wharf, also a great primer in American history,” said Heyward. “Looking out beyond this, you have Fort Sumter, where the Civil War started. We have the pathways the slave ships took. You have Sullivan’s Island, the point of quarantine before the arrival here; you even have the Yorktown which points to World War II. All the ways the visitor can stand here and take in the gravity of why this history that we’re working to preserve is so important.”

A $1.7 million gift from Sony will power the largest exhibit space in the museum: “The Atlantic Worlds Gallery.”

“This wall to ceiling screen will be a way to expand the exhibits and objects in a visual representation of media to really tell the story of how Charleston is part of this greater narrative of the African diaspora,” Heyward said.

Heyward took Murray and Riley under the museum to where a fountain is being carved out. “This is filled with water, but at the base of the fountain are going to be outlines of bodies to replicate how bodies were stacked on a slave ship,” he explained. “Designed this to be a place of contemplation that honors the legacy of the African journey.”

161,000 bricks, 40,000-square-feet – the International African American Museum is expected to open in 2022. History will be told right where it happened.