ONLY ON 2: Mother breaks silence; Seeking justice after son’s death

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The mother of a teenager who was struck by a car and killed after running from police is breaking her silence and fighting for justice.

Kendra Brown’s son, Jalen Carter, 17, died two years ago.

“As a mother it’s living your worst nightmare,” Brown said.

For Brown, that nightmare was November 11, 2017 when she received a phone call about her son. North Charleston Police says Carter ran from a North Charleston police officer near Appian Way Apartments and was hit by a car.

Six days later, Carter died.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Brown said. “Just a lot of shock and disbelief.”

Nearly a year after her son’s death, Brown filed a lawsuit against North Charleston Police and former officer Wayne Pavlischek.

The lawsuit says Pavlischek pulled his gun on Carter and chased him. The lawsuit claims Carter was unarmed and there was not a threat.

“It was very unnecessary for you [Pavlischek] to pull your gun on my son,” Brown said. “Nothing in this world will ever bring my son back but when there’s negligence someone needs to be held accountable.”

Brown said she wants Pavlischek to be punished for drawing his weapon when she felt there was no need. During her first and only on-camera interview following her son’s death with News 2, Brown said she hasn’t received much closure since filing the lawsuit. She says so far she has only been offered a settlement.

“It’s a slap in my face,” she said. “You can’t just give a grieving mother a portion or a dollar amount of money and say here you go and have a nice day. Someone needs to be held accountable.”

In addition to the lawsuit, Brown has called on National Civil Rights Activists like, John C. Barnett with True Healing Under God, to demand justice.

“They are cutting checks for the blood of African-American males but yet no justice for the officers who are still in office,” Barnett said.

Barnett is organizing a justice rally to bring attention to this case.

“There are three things that are always trending, what Kanye West said, what Donald Trump tweeted, and the latest black male that was chased, shot and killed or beat by a white police officer,” Brown said. “I want people to know about Jalen Carter because we are about justice for Jalen.”

Brown said she is giving everything she has in order to keep fighting for her son and to make him proud.

“I know he is happy I didn’t give up,” Brown said. “I fought for him in life and I’m fighting for him through death. I’m going to keep going through my pain and keep sharing his story and I hope that I can help another mother and just do whatever I can do to help somebody else.”

Brown is creating a foundation in honor of her son to help other grieving mothers.

Check back for updates on when the justice rally will take place and updates on the pending litigation.