ONLY ON 2: State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell discusses SC’s reopening and the coronavirus

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Friends and family will gather over Memorial Day weekend, the first holiday since Governor Henry McMaster ended his ‘stay home or at work’ order and reopened attractions, beaches and restaurants across the state.

But state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell warns the coronavirus is still very active in South Carolina and it’s the virus is still deadly.

“We are seeing a leveling off on disease activity, but that leveling off is at a pretty high level of cases still occurring in the community,” she said.

Dr. Bell said she knows we want to resume normal life as much as we can, but said the risk is still here. “We can resume a normal life and be as safe as we can by recognizing that the risks still exist and to follow the recommended preventative measures.”

She said complacency is becoming a big issue with people not wearing masks or properly practicing social distancing, and until a vaccine is found for this virus, she says we must follow the guidelines to prevent a second wave.

“The releasing of restrictions can be done safely if we have several things in place,” said Dr. Bell. “We would like to have business owners, individuals, or organizations that are making plans for community activities to observe all of the recommendations that have been provided through state health officials and AccelerateSC.”

Dr. Bell said individuals also need to take personal responsibility for following those recommendations.