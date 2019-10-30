ONLY ON 2: Teen injured in West Ashley shooting speaks out

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Accused shooters are still on the loose after a gunfight in the middle of the day that left a teenager injured.

In an interview you’ll see *only on 2* — that young man is speaking out.

“I’m scared,” shooting victim says.

An 18-year-old is sharing his story after being shot in the leg during a gunfight in his neighborhood Monday afternoon. He’s asked News 2 not to use his name or show his face.

He says, “I was going to the gas station, seen two masked people, one with a hoodie and one with a mask and they just started letting off a whole bunch of shots.”

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the altercation happened near Sunnyvale Avenue in a West Ashley neighborhood that doesn’t have a history of violent crimes.

Police say say two people shot at a driver in his car. He got out and shot back. A one point, deputies say he was struck and went to the hospital.

“We think that there was a reason, there was a motive between these shooters as to why they were shooting each other. we suspect that they know each other,” the shooting victim said.

The young that spoke with News 2 tells us that he was the driver of the car that was shot at. He says that he has along road to recovery.

He alleges that he has been a target to harassment from another guy who lives in the neighborhood. He claims that was who fired at him yesterday along with another person. The police haven’t located them.

“I hope i’m not disabled. I hope I can walk again. I’m still young. I still got a lot of stuff to do, achieve, goals. If I’m disabled, I can’t do none of that,” Shooting victim said.

The teen admitted during the interview that he also fired a weapon but didn’t say whether he owned the weapon legally.

He said, “I fired once.”

News 2 asked the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office about charges, but they say that they are unable to provide information at this time..

“I thought i was in a war, that’s how much shots were going off,” the shooting victim said.

This is an active investiation.

Deputies are asking for your help to find the other people involved.

If you have information, call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.