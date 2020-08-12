Only on 2: Victim, witness of carjacking recount experience

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – After a carjacking Monday evening, the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) say they are looking for more information on suspect Shawn Meldrum, who is accused of throwing someone out of a pickup truck, and driving off.

The victim of the carjacking spoke exclusively to News 2. While he does not wish to be identified, the victim was able to offer more details on the harrowing experience.

The victim says that the used pick-up truck had just been purchased this past weekend, and the first day using the car was Monday, when the crime occurred.

According to the report, Meldrum approached the victim’s vehicle while it was stopped at a stoplight on Highway 17 near the IOP connector, in broad daylight.

The victim says his car was locked as well and his seat belt was on, but his window was down.

A woman, Melanie, was a few cars behind the victim and witnessed the entire event:



“The guy reaches his arm in, I think to unlock the doors, and then he opens the door, and tries to throw the guy out, it takes him a few minutes, to get him out, but he ends up throwing him out of the car.” Melanie, Witness

She said that she knew something was wrong when she saw Meldrum get out of his car in the middle of traffic, and immediately locked her doors.

“Since I saw him walking up, I was really sketched out, so I had the number dialed, in my phone ready, so I could just call if anything were to happen.” Melanie, Witness

At that point, the victim was left helpless watching the suspect drive off in his new truck. Melanie says, she tried to follow the suspect:



“I end up, kind of trying to chase him down, but I ended up losing him in traffic.” Melanie, Witness

The truck was later recovered, and now the victim is working with police to get it back.

While the warrant has been issued, no arrests have been made yet, and police are looking for any information on suspect Shawn Meldrum.



