CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A week of celebrations and services planned are planned this week in anticipation of the International African American Museum’s grand opening.

Festivities begin Thursday with a pre-opening worship service that will be held at Morris Brown AME Church in downtown Charleston.

Organizers say the multi-faith celebration will help build community, reflect on the work that led to the museum’s opening, and celebrate the long history of the African American people and their culture, which is woven into the fabric of the museum.

Registration is free but required for the service. Register by clicking here.

The service begins at 6:00 p.m. and runs through 9:00 p.m.

The museum will soon welcome visitors to honor and reflect on the history of the African American people, their culture, and their impact on Charleston.

A dedication ceremony will take place Saturday morning. The community is invited to gather in Marion Square to watch a simulcast of the ceremonies. The celebration will include music, food, poetry, and speakers.

The museum will officially open its doors to the public on Tuesday, June 27.

People who work at the museum say there is a lot of anticipation for the grand opening after it was delayed earlier this year. But now, they say finally being able to tell that history to the community is special.

“The work that we’re doing to endeavor to take on, yes, difficult topics, difficult conversations, and in many ways difficult history – really is going to lead to what it is we’re hoping and that is better conversations, a better understanding between communities because at the end of the day we really are one community,” said Malika Pryor, International African American Museum’s Chief Learning and Engagement Officer.

News 2’s Carolyn Murray and IAAM Director Dr. Tonya Matthews will take a special look at the institution during a News 2 special report Thursday at 5:30 p.m.