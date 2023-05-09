CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An opera that premiered at the 2022 Spoleto Festival USA in Charleston has won a Pulitzer.

Omar, by composers Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels, is described as an “innovative and compelling opera about enslaved people brought to North America from Muslim countries.”

The story is inspired by the 1831 autobiography of Omar ibn Said, before he was forced onto a ship bound for Charleston, South Carolina, where he was enslaved.

It won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in Music on Monday. The special recognition was for a “distinguished musical composition by an American that has had its first performance or recording in the United States during the year, Fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000),” according to the organization.

