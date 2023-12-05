ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Operation Gratitude and volunteers from the Charleston area are teaming up to build care packages and battalion buddy bears on Dec. 9 at Wild Dunes Resort in the Tides Ballroom.

The assembly shift will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and all packages will be given out to local veterans and children with a deployed parent in time for Christmas.

The battalion buddy bears are hand-stuffed by volunteers and include a tag that says, “I’m your battalion buddy, and I’m here to keep you company while your mom or dad is away. I’m so excited to join your family!”

A letter-writing station will also be set up to write thank-you notes for the care packages.

Other items included in the care packages are snacks, personal care and hygiene products, and handmade items.

If you want to get involved, visit the Operation Gratitude website for more information.