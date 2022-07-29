CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s multi-day “Operation Move Out” kicked off Friday morning allowing tenants to place bulk trash items by the curb for same-day pickup.

Tenants are asked to place bulk trash items at the curb by 7:00 a.m. each morning for same-day pick-up. The initiative began at 8:00 a.m. on Friday and runs through 4:00 p.m. Wednesday; however, city leaders said Sunday, July 31 is excluded.

Operation Move Out is organized by the Department of Livability and Tourism to help manage the removal of trash and discarded household goods from the public right of way as renters and college students move out of their rental properties downtown.

“This effort helps facilitate the timely removal of large volumes of discarded trash to ensure our neighborhoods are cleaned up as quickly as possible,” said Dan Riccio, director of the city’s Livability and Tourism Department.

Code enforcement officers will provide informational flyers describing proper methods for discarding household items and outlining alternative methods, like donating to charities.

Livability Division code enforcement officers will conduct patrols in areas most affected by the end of July move-out, between Line Street and Beaufain Street, to identify locations where trash is being discarded improperly.