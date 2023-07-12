SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement agencies across the southeast will crack down on speeders during a week-long traffic enforcement operation.

The Summerville Police Department said state troopers and local law enforcement will conduct concentrated enforcement – known as Operation Southern Slow Down – on interstates and state highways July 17-23 to stop the increase in drivers traveling at speeds well above the legal limit.

Authorities say they have seen a sizable increase in vehicles traveling at speeds over 100 mph in the past two years.

“Speeding fatalities have continued to increase over the past few years, rising a dramatic 17% from 2019 to 2020 and another estimated 5% from 2020 to 2021,” said officials. “Even advancements in vehicle safety and passenger protection cannot keep people safe from the dangers of speeding.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said there were 11,258 people killed in speeding-related traffic crashes in 2020 and noted that speeding was a contributing factor in 29% of all fatal crashes nationally.

“Drivers who feel the need to speed are urged to slow down or expect blue lights in their rearview mirror during “Operation Southern Slow Down,” officers said.