Options laid out for The Citadel football season ticket holders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three options have been laid out for Citadel football season ticket holders since only some non-conference games will be played this season.
As a result of the pandemic, the following football games have been confirmed for the 2020 bulldogs season:
- September 12th: @ South Florida
- September 19th: @ Clemson
- September 26th: vs. Eastern Kentucky @ 1:00 p.m.
- October 10th: @ Army West Point
The Citadel has laid out three options for season ticket holders. They can still attend home games, request a refund, or turn their tickets into a donation to The Citadel Brigadier Foundation.
The Citadel further explained details about each option on their website.