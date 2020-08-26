Options laid out for The Citadel football season ticket holders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three options have been laid out for Citadel football season ticket holders since only some non-conference games will be played this season.

As a result of the pandemic, the following football games have been confirmed for the 2020 bulldogs season:

  • September 12th: @ South Florida
  • September 19th: @ Clemson
  • September 26th: vs. Eastern Kentucky @ 1:00 p.m.
  • October 10th: @ Army West Point

The Citadel has laid out three options for season ticket holders. They can still attend home games, request a refund, or turn their tickets into a donation to The Citadel Brigadier Foundation.

The Citadel further explained details about each option on their website.

