Options laid out for The Citadel football season ticket holders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three options have been laid out for Citadel football season ticket holders since only some non-conference games will be played this season.

As a result of the pandemic, the following football games have been confirmed for the 2020 bulldogs season:

September 12 th : @ South Florida

: @ South Florida September 19 th : @ Clemson

: @ Clemson September 26 th : vs. Eastern Kentucky @ 1:00 p.m.

: vs. Eastern Kentucky @ 1:00 p.m. October 10th: @ Army West Point

The Citadel has laid out three options for season ticket holders. They can still attend home games, request a refund, or turn their tickets into a donation to The Citadel Brigadier Foundation.

The Citadel further explained details about each option on their website.