Orange Grove Elementary Charter students switch to virtual learning after positive COVID-19 case

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Orange Grove Elementary Charter School students will move to at-home learning after a positive COVID-19 case was reported at the school this week.

School leaders tell News 2 a teacher, who instructs two classes at the school, tested positive for the virus. Students who attend the classes will have to quarantine.

Meanwhile, the teacher’s child, who also tested positive, attends the school’s employee daycare. 14 families there will also have to be quarantined.

Students will switch to virtual learning for two weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday. They hope to have students return to in-class learning after the holiday break.

Orange Grove Charter Middle School will also switch to virtual learning through the holiday break.