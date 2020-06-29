Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 5:00PM

Orangeburg City Council to discuss Confederate statue removal, face masks during Tuesday meeting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy Google Maps

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Orangeburg City Council will discuss a variety of topics from requiring face masks to the removal of a Confederate statue on Tuesday.

City council will talk about the Heritage Act and the removal of a Confederate statue that is located at Courthouse Square and renaming John C. Calhoun Drive when they meet at noon.

Council is expected to take up a resolution prohibiting the use of chokeholds and strangleholds, and an ordinance that would require citizens use a face mask or facial covering in retail and food service establishments.

Orangeburg City Council will meet at noon on Tuesday, June 30.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES