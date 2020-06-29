Orangeburg City Council to discuss Confederate statue removal, face masks during Tuesday meeting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Orangeburg City Council will discuss a variety of topics from requiring face masks to the removal of a Confederate statue on Tuesday.

City council will talk about the Heritage Act and the removal of a Confederate statue that is located at Courthouse Square and renaming John C. Calhoun Drive when they meet at noon.

Council is expected to take up a resolution prohibiting the use of chokeholds and strangleholds, and an ordinance that would require citizens use a face mask or facial covering in retail and food service establishments.

Orangeburg City Council will meet at noon on Tuesday, June 30.