Orangeburg County schools temporarily go virtual due to COVID-19 surge

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, custodial workers clean a classroom at Richard A. Simpson Elementary School in Arnold, Mo. The school went to fully virtual learning on Monday, Nov. 2, after more than 5% of the staff and students tested positive for COVID-19. They will stay virtual until Monday, Nov. 16, after 10 work days. (Colter Peterson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

ORGANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) on Tuesday announced that all district schools will go virtual Thursday as a COVID-19 surge impacts student and staff populations.

According to OCSD, “the numbers of staff and students impacted by COVID-19 throughout [the] District are the highest they’ve been since the start of the pandemic.”

On Tuesday, multiple schools reported that nearly half of their student bodies were either in isolation or quarantine, with over 1,000 students out district wide.

Teachers and students will be able to gather necessary materials on Wednesday, then transition to e-learning on Thursday.

In-person classes are expected to resume on January 18.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.