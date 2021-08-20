Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School increasing security, adjusting schedule following

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Students at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will return with enhanced safety protocols and an amended schedule after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the parking lot left three students injured.

The students have since been released from the hospital and are expected to make full recoveries.

Officials acknowledged that “it will take some time to recover from the fear and trauma,” and are keeping counseling services available as long as they are needed.

The following enhanced safety measures will be in place beginning Monday: