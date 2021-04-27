Order treats from the comfort of your seat this season at The Joe

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Attention, baseball fans! You can purchase a hotdog and drink of choice right from your seat while attending a Charleston RiverDogs game this season.

“The hardest decision for fans tempted by the mouth-watering aromas emanating from the concourse has always been when to step away from the action on the field to indulge in their favorite foods,” the team said in an announcement this week.

But that won’t be an issue this year. For the first time, fans can order popular menu items from their phones by using the ‘Square’ app.

When the order is ready, you’ll get a notification with instructions on where the order can be picked up.

Cash will not be accepted at concession stands this season in accordance with the COVID-19 safety protocols. This year’s menu has been streamlined to better serve guests, and changes will reduce the amount of time that customers spend in line at concession stands and the spread of germs through cash transactions.

“Our team has worked hard to find several ways to cut down on the time that our fans spend in line at our games this season,” said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. “From a safety perspective and the general enjoyment of a game, I believe the changes we have implemented will vastly improve the overall fan experience at The Joe.”

“Charlie’s Snack Shack” will replace the concession stand formerly known as “Bowls and Strikes” along the concourse at the ballpark this season, according to the team.

The new stand will feature fresh on the menu healthy options including cold sandwiches and unique salads. But fans will also be able to stop there to grab canned beer, soda, bottled water, candy and sweet and savory ballpark snacks.

Menu items will be prepared in-house for the Segra Club at Riley Park, the team’s upscale Club Level seating area with tremendous views of both the playing field and the Ashley River.

RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally.