Organizer for ‘Let Us Worship’ event in Ladson says they followed COVID-19 guidelines

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Health Department in Nashville is looking into a worship event recently held there. It was a similar event to ‘Let Us Worship,’ which was held in Ladson earlier this week.

The organizer for the event, which took place Monday night at the Exchange Park and Fair Grounds in Ladson, said they took a number of steps to ensure everything they were doing was legal and as safe as possible.

“We were surprised at the number of folks that came out,” said Ron Hamilton, the event organizer. “We didn’t know how many people would come at all.”

Monday night’s crowd was larger than they expected, but much less than the venue’s full capacity.

“We had an outdoor worship and a service. We had preaching, we had, of course, music and we ended up having about 40 people water baptized,” said Hamilton.

The ‘Let Us Worship’ event was organized by several Lowcounty churches, and has taken place across the country in response to church closings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Seacoast Church, North Palm Church, a lot of churched helped us out in so many ways,” he said.

Hamilton says they took several steps to make sure the event was legal with COVID-19 restrictions.

“We contacted the State Commerce Department and then we got an email back from them stating that we did not have to apply, we were exempt because it was a religious service,” he explained.

Churches were never ordered to close in South Carolina, nor did he put restrictions on religious gatherings. Gov. McMaster left the decision up to church leaders.

“We had signs up all over encouraging people to follow the CDC guidelines and we had sterilizing stations.”

They also had hundreds of masks available for anyone who needed one. Hamilton says people in attendance said they really needed this event. “They thanked us over and over again for having this event. They were just hungry for it.”

Governor McMaster even tweeted about that in May, saying, “Prayer and worship are healthy and constitutionally protected, pandemic or not.”