Organizers announce changes for Saturday’s LOWVELLO cycling fundraiser due to poor weather

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizers announced changes Friday for the LOWVELO fundraising event due to inclement weather.

The annual cycling event raises funds for cancer research. But rain and gusty winds associated with a coastal storm will pose a threat during the event Saturday morning.

“I’m disappointed in the weather, but I’m really excited about what everyone is doing to fight cancer,” said MUSC Hollings Cancer Center Director Dr. Raymond N. DuBois. “Raising money for lifesaving cancer research is an overarching effort that far exceeds the weather. We appreciate everyone’s support.”

The event is still on: Those who signed up for the two longer routes, 57 and 100 miles, can switch to the 43-mile route that leaves from the Isle of Palms rather than Hagood Stadium at The Citadel.

“Unfortunately, expected high winds tomorrow means it’s unsafe to go over the Ravenel Bridge,” organizers said.

The 43-mile route will leave from the Isle of Palms at 8:30 a.m. and go out to Bethel AME Church and then return to the Isle of Palms. It will require riders to cross the Isle of Palms Connector going out and on the return ride back. “The first call for this ride will be at 8 a.m.,” said organizers.

“Our shorter ride still will leave from the Isle of Palms. Riders may choose to do one or two laps of it. The start time for that – whether you are doing one or two laps – will be 9 a.m. with riders needing to be off that course by 11 a.m.The first call for riders on that route will be 8:30 a.m. “

You can also choose to join a stationary cycling class held under a covered tent or participate virtually.

Riders are encouraged to dress for the chilly, windy weather in the morning, and all riders must wear a helmet.

Isle of Palms parking options:

Option 1 – please park in the

Isle of Palms County Park

1 14th Ave

Isle of Palms, SC 29451

Option 2: Municipal Lot B

Public Parking

1490 Ocean Blvd Isle of Palms, SC 29451

All volunteers should report to the Isle of Palms venue. The LOWVELO team will reassign you a post if you were scheduled to work at Hagood.