NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A long time North Charleston restaurant, The Oriental Cuisine, will close its doors after more than 50 years.

The Oriental Cuisine was founded by two immigrant sisters from the Philippines, Gerry and Gondi, in 1970, according to the restaurant’s website.

While the restaurant moved locations over the years, it has remained a staple for authentic asian-style food.

“To all of our faithful customers, it has been a wonderful 53 years and will miss you dearly. We will be closing our doors mid-April,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

Many customers expressed their gratitude for the restaurant’s service over the years and how much they will miss the business—especially its lumpia recipe and egg rolls.

The restaurant did not provide a reason for its closure nor did it provide a final date for operations.

If you would like to visit, Oriental Cuisine is currently located at 5623 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.