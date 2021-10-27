Origin SC has COVID-19 assistance funds available for qualified residents in the Town of Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A non-profit organization in South Carolina announced Wednesday funding to aid some Summerville residents impacted by COVID-19.

Origin SC, a human service organization that provides professional financial, housing, and health counseling services to residents and businesses, has received funding to provide rental, utility, and mortgage financial assistance for qualified residents in the Town of Summerville.

There are some government-mandated qualifications you must meet before being approved to receive funds, and limited funding is available.

To qualify, you must be a resident of the Town of Summerville and currently be behind on payments due to a COVID-related issue. You should verify your address before applying by clicking here.

If you are qualified, you can fill out an application on Origin SC’s website by clicking here.

Those who wish to learn more about the funding can call the organization’s rental assistance hotline at 843-628-2301.