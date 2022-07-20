SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Hot dog lovers got a chance to “ketchup” with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile as it made its way through the Lowcountry this week.

The iconic hot dog on wheels, driven by Hotdoggers “Corndog Clara” and “Sizzlin’ Susie,” stopped by Flying J locations in St. George and Summerville on Wednesday, just in time for National Hot Dog Day.

The purpose of the visits, according to Clara, is to “spread smiles and raise brand awareness.”

But it’s not it’s not just smiles that were handed out. Each person who visited also got to walk away with a famous item, the ‘Wiener Whistle.’

“They’re these iconic collector’s items that we’ve been passing out since the 1950s that you can only get in front of the Wienermobile,” she said.

The original concept of a traveling frankfurter was created by Oscar Mayer’s nephew in 1936 with the current, retro-outfitted version hitting the streets in 1988. But even with style changes along the way, the Wienermobile has been wowing visitors of all ages for nearly 90 years.

“We were spreading smiling sparkles back then and we’re still doing it today,” Ed Roland, head of the Wienermobile program said. “The Wienermobile is priceless and it makes memories for kids 8 to 80.”

The 27-foot-long, 11-foot-tall, 14,500-pound averages about 500 miles a week on the road aClara said, surprisingly, it is not as difficult to drive as it seems.

“Once you get used to it,” she laughed. “We like to say it can haul buns.”

There are six Wienermobiles in the country, driven by two-person teams. That means out of thousands of applicants only a handful are selected for the coveted Hotdogger position.

“It was a two-month-long interview process,” Clara said. “Once we got the position, it was two weeks of training called ‘Hotdog High’ and then they sent us off on the hotdog highway.”

While in South Carolina, the Wienermobile also made stops in Goose Creek and Downtown Charleston.

Can’t wait to “meat” the Hotdoggers? Track the Wienermobile!