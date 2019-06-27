OSHA issues $26k fine following port explosion

Mt. Pleasant, SC – In documents released Wednesday, OSHA cited Coastal Great Southern with a “serious” violation saying the company didn’t fully train their employee before releasing the employee to operate a vehicle that exploded. The citation is related to an explosion on April 8 at the Wando Welch Terminal. The citation was issued on June 21.

During a nearly two months-long investigation, inspectors found compressed gas cylinders valves were left open while being moved, which contributed to the explosion. Plus oxygen cylinder was not separated from fuel gas cylinders and combustibles materials.

OSHA investigators also noted the company failed to keep work areas safe from debris and sharp objects. According to inspectors, the cab of the truck was full of combustible debris, including clothes, rags, water bottles, paper, and food.

The company faces a $26,520 fine.