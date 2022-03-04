GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An outdoor burning ban is in place for unincorporated areas of Georgetown County.

Georgetown County Emergency Management Division said the outdoor burning ban was put into place because of current dry conditions.

“This ban is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice,” said Georgetown County EMD.

The move comes just after the South Carolina Forestry Commission reported more than 30 outdoor fires on Thursday.

“Amid a dramatic uptick in wildfire ignitions over the last 24 hours, the South Carolina Forestry Commission is asking the public to exercise the utmost vigilance when conducting outdoor burns of any kind,” the agency said.

SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones that while the state has not seen a lot of wind, which usually contributes to growing wildfires, much of South Carolina is in a long drying pattern.

“When fuels are really dry, the heat released from outdoor burning can exacerbate the conditions that lead to fires escaping easily and spreading rapidly,” said Jones.

Jones said South Carolina is in the peak of what is traditionally known as “wildfire season” throughout most of the southeastern United States.