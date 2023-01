MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are clearing an outdoor fire in McClellanville Sunday afternoon.

Photo: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews were dispatched to a property on South Santee Road near Dupree Road around 2 p.m.

AMFD was able to extinguish the fire and keep it out of the Francis Marion National Forest.

Firefighters contained the fire before it reached the residence on the property.

No injuries were reported.