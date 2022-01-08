Outdoor Yoga happening at Firefly Distillery

The study, released by U.S. News and World Report, placed San Diego firmly at the top. (Getty Images)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Start your weekend on the right foot with an outdoor yoga class happening today.

Firefly Distillery invites you to find your light with a one-hour outdoor all-levels yoga class led by instructor Reagan Sobel.

The yoga class is $15 per person with mats available for purchase for $15 or rent at $5.

After the yoga class, stick around Firefly Distillery’s new Park Circle location where there will be live music, food trucks, tastings, and, yes, plenty of vodka.

The class begins at 11 a.m.

Firefly Distillery is located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.