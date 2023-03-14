COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Office of Resilience on Tuesday announced that two Lowcountry cities will receive grants as part of the American Rescue Plan Act Stormwater Infrastructure Program.

Projects in the cities of Charleston and Hanahan were among 17 projects chosen statewide. The program received 76 applications.

Hanahan will receive $1,163,208 for the Downtown Stormwater Improvement Project.

Charleston will receive $4,600,000 for the Barberry Woods Restoration Project.

The funds can be put towards “traditional ‘grey’ infrastructure such as storm sewer pipes, culverts, and catch basins” as well as “nature-based or ‘green’ infrastructure such as bio-swales, stormwater wetlands, [and] stream restoration.”

All of the money must be used by the end of 2026.