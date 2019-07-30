Over $9M in funding awarded for 78 new school buses across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Insurance announced Tuesday that they are awarding more than $9 million to replace 81 buses in the state, including a transit bus in Anderson, following a settlement with Volkswagen.

According to release, SCDOI awarded $9,333,136.95 in funding to the South Carolina Department of Education, Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments and to the City of Anderson.

With the allocated funding of up to $73,568.55, the City of Anderson will get an El Dorado National Axess CNG transit bus.

According to the release, the total cost of the bus is $490,457.

The City of Anderson will provide funding from the following sources:

85 percent of the total project costs will be funded through a federal grant ($416,888.45)

Revenues from scrappage of buses to be replaced will be allocated toward project costs.

The Department of Education was awarded up to $7,872,618 to purchase 78 Thomas Built propane school buses.

According to the release, the Department of Education will use revenues from scrappage of buses to be replaced to be allocated toward project costs.

Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments was awarded up to $1,386,950.40 for two Proterra electric transit buses, plus charging stations that will be purchased for CARTA.

According to the release, all replacement buses to be funded will be fueled by a source other than diesel.

The total project costs for the projects, which includes external funding sources, totals $10,096,763.