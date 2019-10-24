Overcapacity, Dorchester Paws temporarily stops owner surrenders

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws has temporarily stopped owner surrenders as the shelter deals with overcrowding.

Without help, they feel they may have to temporarily close their admissions department.

The shelter currently has 551 animals in their care, 281 of which are currently being kept on a campus that was designed to house only 185 animals.

Provided

Dorchester Paws has not euthanized for time, space or money since January 1st, 2017, and said they need your help in order to continue their mission of ending unnecessary euthanasia.

“We are beyond critical capacity. In order to provide humane care and continue to provide quality service, we need fosters, volunteers, donors and adopters,” said Maddie Moore, Marketing and Development Manager at Dorchester Paws.

Dorchester Paws is currently running two adoption specials in order to make room at the shelter for more animals. All animals, excluding puppies, are just $40 to adopt and included fees related to vaccines, flea/tick preventative, deworm, spay/neuter and microchip.