Overnight showers may turn to morning snow flurries in the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Could the Lowcountry see some snowflakes this weekend? It’s a brief possibility early Saturday morning, but there will likely not be any accumulation.

A cloudy and chilly day is on tap for Friday. Some light rain will develop in the afternoon as temperatures begin to fall into the mid-40s.

Overnight rain may transition into a burst of snow for some early in the morning, which could produce a quick dusting, but significant accumulations are not expected.

“Think of tonight and early Saturday’s snow risk like you would the risk of afternoon storms in the summer: some will get snow, others will get nothing,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “If you do see snow, there could be a quick dusting, but it won’t be significant.”

This will not be a repeat of last weekend’s icy conditions.

BOTTOM LINE:

Expect a cloudy and chill Friday with some rain.

Showers may mix with snow overnight

Some people may see bursts of snow early Saturday morning

Little, if any, accumulation is expected

After morning flurries and snow showers, the sky will clear Saturday and it will be quite cold. Afternoon highs will only be in the low 40s, but a gusty northwest wind will make it feel much colder. Expect to wake up to upper teens and low 20s Sunday morning with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

