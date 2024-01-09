UPDATE: The semi-trailer has been cleared from the roadway but all lanes remain closed.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Strong winds have caused a tractor-trailer to overturn on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said the truck flipped in the northbound lanes.

All lanes of the Ravenel Bridge are closed due to the incident. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

It is unknown when the bridge will reopen. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling with excessive winds.

Meanwhile, Charleston County implemented a ‘code red’ status for most bridges in the county due to very high winds. High-span bridges – 65 feet or higher – are unsafe for travel.

Charleston County EMS will not cross the Ravenel Bridge.

“Anyone who drives over bridges against the advisory is doing so at their own risk,” the county said.