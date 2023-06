SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to an overturned tractor-trailer on I-26 westbound.

Officials with the Summerville Police Department said the off-ramp at Exit 199 is closed while crews work to clear the scene. The incident happened shortly after 12:00 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Police say drivers should find an alternative route. Delays are expected.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will investigate.