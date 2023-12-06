CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned tractor-trailer is impacting traffic on Clements Ferry Road and I-526 Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on the I-526 eastbound on-ramp from Clements Ferry Road.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said access to I-526 eastbound from Clements Ferry is blocked.

People are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route. Drivers can use I-526 westbound, use the N. Rhett Avenue exit to re-access I-526 eastbound toward Daniel Island.

State Transport Police are en route to assist with the overturned truck.