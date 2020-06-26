Owner of Halls, S.N.O.B. and other SC restaurants issues mandatory face mask requirement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A restaurant owner has issued a mandatory mask requirement at each of its locations in South Carolina.

Beginning Saturday, Hall Management Group will require all guests wear face masks at each of its eight restaurant venues.

“Our employees have been wearing masks since we reopened May 13,” said Bill Hall, Founder and Owner of Hall Management Group. “But we are watching the infection rates continue to increase in South Carolina and we must do all we can to keep everyone safe. As a restaurant family, we are committed to the health and wellness of our employees and guests.”

These restaurants include:

Halls Chophouse Charleston

Halls Chophouse Columbia

Halls Chophouse Greenville

Halls Chophouse Nexton

Slightly North of Broad, Charleston

High Cotton, Charleston

Rita’s Seaside Grille, Folly Beach

Halls Signature Events, Charleston

Restaurant team members will also wear masks and continue to sanitize and promote social distancing following CDC and DHEC guidelines.

Modifications have been made to most of the locations which includes outside dining only, reservations required for all dining, and/or to-go orders.

“Our promise to practice healthy hospitality remains constant,” said Hall. “I don’t know what tomorrow holds, but I know we have a tremendous team who has been enduring a great degree of change as we’ve tried to operate in this unpredictable COVID-19 environment. Working together we can help limit the spread of COVID-19.”