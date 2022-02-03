Owner of longtime North Charleston restaurant says even established businesses are struggling to stay open

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The owner of a longtime Lowcountry restaurant said even long-established businesses like his are struggling to stay open these days.

Troy Dion, the owner of Breck’s Steakhouse in North Charleston, said they are feeling a high financial pinch amid what has been described as a perfect storm of economic circumstances.

“We’ve been in business since 1961,” he said. “We are one of the oldest names in the Lowcountry.”

Dion said that might lead some to believe dealing with tight economic challenges is easier on long-established restaurants like his.

“Everybody takes us for granted,” he said. “They assume we’re always going to be here. We’re like death and taxes. We are inevitable. (but) It’s not really true.”

Dion expressed his thoughts in a post on Facebook.

“Every restaurant in America right now is struggling. The National Restaurant Association stats aren’t good. 86% of restaurants are six months from shutting their doors. We’ve got three major things going on: the supply chain issues, we’ve got labor issues, and we’ve for food cost inflation. And that affects everybody.”

But as a restaurant in business for decades, they have to find a balance between the old and new.

“To survive this long, you have to attract new people. You also have to be faithful to the people that you’ve served for the past 50 or 60 years,” he said.

They have had to increase prices as costs rise dramatically, but many of their longtime customers live on fixed incomes, so they have to quit visiting as often.

As new people move in, if they don’t upgrade their menu, it’s harder to compete against newer restaurants and chains.

He hopes people don’t take long-time restaurants like his for granted.

“Places like Breck’s and there are other ones — Eva’s in Summerville, Howard‘s in Moncks Corner, been there forever and they are just part of the fabric of the community.”

But they may not be in business much longer.

“We’re great people. But we’re not a nonprofit. We need people coming in and we need money to pay our bills. I always say we love the love, but the vendors require money.”