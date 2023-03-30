DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The owner of two Lowcountry convenience stores is facing tax evasion charges, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Luz Torres, 69, who owns and operates two convenience stores in Charleston and Dorchester counties, allegedly reported lower gross sales than what was received at her businesses, Torres Superettes, Inc.

“According to arrest warrants, Torres reported gross sales for the years 2017 through 2020 for both stores as $329,043. An SCDOR investigation found actual sales were $3,782,551,” officials said.

They said Torres evaded $242,261 in South Carolina sales tax.

Officials said that if Torres is convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 5 years and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count.

She is being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

“The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply,” the agency said.