MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Mount Pleasant restaurant will temporarily close while it undergoes refurbishment this month.

Page’s Okra Grill will shut down operations at its Coleman Boulevard location on Wednesday, January 4.

The restaurant said it needed to make improvements to the more than 50-year-old building to ensure they continue making guests and their team happy.

“We have struggled with plumbing issues and poor ventilation and temperatures in the kitchen for years and we must take corrective action now,” the restaurant said.

Renovations will include bathroom plumbing improvements, expanded women’s bathroom capacity, sprinkler system inside and outside, all new hood systems to better provide air conditioning in the kitchen, and to install a new roof.

Construction will likely last through the end of January, but their food truck will begin serving takeout for lunch and dinner beginning Monday, January 9. They will also have outdoor seating available in the heated patio and bar.

Page’s food truck in the Summerville/Nexton community will remain open every day from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and the Moncks Corner food truck will continue serving Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.