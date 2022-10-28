ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A group who want to make the Isle of Palms independent from South Carolina are taking their case to the state’s highest court.

According to documents sent to the South Carolina Supreme Court on Friday, those behind “The Palm Republic” filed a complaint against the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and the state over beach parking, changes to the Isle of Palms Connector, and actions taken by Governor Henry McMaster to restrict public access to the beach during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The effort began earlier this year as a half joke/half led by former and current Isle of Palms leaders, including former mayor Jimmy Carroll, which ramped up by early summer.

Members gathered at the Windjammer to formally sign a “declaration of independence” in May.

“The Palm Republic will exist as a free and sovereign republic that re-establishes Home Rule, which was unilaterally and illegally stripped from the Isle of Palms upon the passage of S. 40 in 2021,” organizers said ahead of that May 13, 2022, signing.

In their filing to the South Carolina Supreme Court, the group stated they were advocating to “preserve the natural resources of the Isle of Palms and the residents who live there.”

They are seeking a temporary and permanent injunction that would prohibit SCDOT from attempting to enforce its beach parking regulations and order the agency to return the Isle of Palms Connector to its previous lane striping configuration.

When asked for comment, SCDOT leaders said they do not comment on pending litigation.