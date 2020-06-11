Palmetto Breeze launches program to support food and beverage workers

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Breeze, a catamaran offering tours out of Shem Creek, is teaming up with Pay it Forward Charleston to support food and beverage workers facing financial difficulties due to restaurant closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carole Borden, owner of Palmetto Breeze, said “while COVID-19 has impacted so many within the local food and beverage industry, we saw this as an opportunity to support those workers by partnering with Pay It Forward Charleston. These efforts will not only put groceries in the hands of families, but help local farmers as well.”

Every Tuesday evening throughout the summer, the Palmetto Breeze will take a “Tribute Tuesday” sail around the Charleston Harbor, with a portion of the proceeds donated to Pay it Forward Charleston. Complimentary water and soft drinks, as well for-sale beer and wine, are available on the trips.

The trips last for two hours and cost $35 for adults and $25 for children under 12 years old. To comply with social distancing guidelines, occupancy is limited to 50 people.

The schedule is as follows: