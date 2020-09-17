Palmetto CAP, Dominion Energy providing drive-up utility assistance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Palmetto Community Action Partnership (Palmetto CAP) and Dominion Energy have partnered to provide tri-county residents curbside utility bill assistance.

Volunteers will be on site to assist customers in need of financial support, while maintaining a safe social distance.

Dominion Energy is aware of the financial struggles many customers are facing due to the pandemic, and “[remains] committed to ensuring…customers have the flexibility and financial support they need.”

Options include payment plans and resources like EnergyShare, “a Dominion Energy program to help qualified low-income, disabled, and elderly customers pay their electric and natural gas bills.”

The events are held select Fridays, and customers can call (844) 769-6448 to schedule an appointment.

Sept. 18

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Fresh Anointing Ministries Worship Center

551 Myers Road

Summerville, SC

Sept. 25

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative

1135 Main Road

Johns Island, SC

Additional dates will be announced at a later time.