Palmetto Commerce Interchange Public Hearing

North Charleston, S.C (WCBD)- Happening today, Charleston County will hold a public hearing on the Palmetto Commerce Interchange project at Northside Baptist Church in North Charleston.

Tonight’s meeting gives the community an opportunity to discuss preliminary plans with Charleston County, the SCDOT, and the Federal Highway Administration.

We’re told three alternatives were proposed at the last public meeting, but those options have been narrowed down to one. Project manager Richard Turner says the preferred alternative will require 5 relocation’s compared to the 17 that would be required with the other designs.

“The dividing line between the projects was what is the impact between the human and natural environment and the human environment was the greatest impact on the other 2 versus what we’re proposing as preferred”.

Located in a rapidly growing area of the Interstate 26 corridor between University Boulevard and Ashley Phosphate Road, we’re told the project is being designed to reduce travel times and improve access options, increase traffic mobility in the I-26/Ashley Phosphate Road area, and provide more efficient commute options.

In addition to alternative travel routes, the project will provide access to existing and planned developments along Palmetto Commerce Parkway and Ingleside Boulevard. When complete, the interchange is expected to improve mobility and serve as a direct route for workers who are traveling to various facilities in and around Palmetto Commerce Park.

During the hearing, Charleston County will make a brief video presentation about the project purpose, need, schedule, and potential impacts to the human and natural environment.

Immediately following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to comment. If you’d like to speak, you must sign-up between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. A sign-in table will be available when entering the public hearing.