CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Goodwill is offering free tax assistance to Lowcountry residents who make less than $73,000 per year.

The assistance is available until April 18 at one of six Goodwill Career Opportunity Centers:

Charleston Career Opportunity Center Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 2150 Eagle Drive, Building 100, North Charleston

Summerville Career Opportuniuty Center Mondays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 222 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

Georgetown Career Opportunity Center Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 1520 Highmarket Street, Georgetown Call (843) 546-7300 for an appointment

Florence Career Opportunity Center Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 1551 Second Loop Road, Florence

Carolina Forest Career Opportunity Center Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 2164 Oakheart Road, Myrtle Beach

Hartsville Career Opportunity Center Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 903 South Fourth Street, Hartsville



Those who are unable to make in-person appointments can get help over the phone by calling (803) 726-8774.