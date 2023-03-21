CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Goodwill is offering free tax assistance to Lowcountry residents who make less than $73,000 per year.
The assistance is available until April 18 at one of six Goodwill Career Opportunity Centers:
- Charleston Career Opportunity Center
- Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- 2150 Eagle Drive, Building 100, North Charleston
- Summerville Career Opportuniuty Center
- Mondays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- 222 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
- Georgetown Career Opportunity Center
- Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- 1520 Highmarket Street, Georgetown
- Call (843) 546-7300 for an appointment
- Florence Career Opportunity Center
- Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- 1551 Second Loop Road, Florence
- Carolina Forest Career Opportunity Center
- Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- 2164 Oakheart Road, Myrtle Beach
- Hartsville Career Opportunity Center
- Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- 903 South Fourth Street, Hartsville
Those who are unable to make in-person appointments can get help over the phone by calling (803) 726-8774.