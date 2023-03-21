CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Goodwill is offering free tax assistance to Lowcountry residents who make less than $73,000 per year.

The assistance is available until April 18 at one of six Goodwill Career Opportunity Centers:

  • Charleston Career Opportunity Center
    • Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
    • 2150 Eagle Drive, Building 100, North Charleston
  • Summerville Career Opportuniuty Center
    • Mondays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
    • 222 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
  • Georgetown Career Opportunity Center
    • Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
    • 1520 Highmarket Street, Georgetown
    • Call (843) 546-7300 for an appointment
  • Florence Career Opportunity Center
    • Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
    • 1551 Second Loop Road, Florence
  • Carolina Forest Career Opportunity Center
    • Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
    • 2164 Oakheart Road, Myrtle Beach
  • Hartsville Career Opportunity Center
    • Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
    • 903 South Fourth Street, Hartsville

Those who are unable to make in-person appointments can get help over the phone by calling (803) 726-8774.