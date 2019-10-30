Palmetto Goodwill partners with Water Mission to provide Hurricane Dorian relief to the Bahamas

Palmetto Goodwill officials presented a $15,000 check to Water Mission to support the Hurricane Dorian Relief Effort in the Bahamas.

The donation will be used to purchase a Reverse Osmosis Water System and Generator from Water Mission, who will install and help operate and maintain the system.

The system will provide 1,800 gallons of safe, clean water per day to thousands of people in the Bahamas who still have no access to a consistent water supply.

“While this check has Palmetto Goodwill’s name at the top, the revenues to pay for this system came from a Round-Up program instituted at each of our thirty-one stores. So the monies for this really come from generous Goodwill shoppers throughout our territory. I want to thank them for stepping up to help those in need down in the Bahamas.” Robert Smith, President & CEO, Palmetto Goodwill

George Greene IV, Water Mission President and COO, also thanked Goodwill and its shoppers and wanted to remind everyone that “Clean, safe water is one of the most important resources for those recovering from natural disasters.”

Greene finished by saying, “This water system will save lives and have a huge impact on thousands of people still suffering from the effects of Hurricane Dorian.”