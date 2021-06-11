Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health complies with DHEC’s request for ‘plan of correction’ report

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health submitted their plan of correction to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control this week.

It comes after DHEC cited the North Charleston facility for failing to report an incident that preceded Jamal Sutherland’s death at the Al Cannon Detention Center in early January.

An investigation was launched after “a complaint was received by the department’s Division of Health Licensing on” on May 18th. The complaint alleges that an “incident occurred … that resulted in transport of a patient to jail due to assaulting others while admitted to the facility.”

The facility was given until June 4th to submit a plan detailing changes that would be made in response to the violation – that request, though, was paused after Palmetto sent DHEC a request asking them to reconsider the citation.

“Not every criminal event occurring on the hospital campus would require a report to the Department,” Palmetto stated. “Based upon the language of the regulation as a whole, Palmetto Lowcountry did not believe that this event was reportable to the Department under the circumstances.”

DHEC later said that based on its review and findings of an inspection, “the department has determined that the citation will not be rescinded.”

They expected a plan of correction within five days.

In response to the citations, Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health tells DHEC that its staff will submit incident reports through on online portal – the reports will be reviewed by the facility risk manager daily. That manager will initiate an investigation process for events which meet certain criteria and severity.

“Incident are asked 1-4 rating by level of severity; 1 is least severe and 4 is most severe. All level 3 and 4 incidents are reported immediately to the facility CEO for review, and investigation oversight, reporting to regulatory agencies when indicated,” the facility stated in its corrective report.

Internal investigations would be completed within seven days of the incident.

DHEC accepted their plan of correction.