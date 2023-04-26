CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A panel of experts met in North Charleston on Wednesday to discuss affordable housing and what it takes to make the projects a reality.

The Mayor’s Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing hosted the event at the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments Offices, giving panelists the opportunity to weigh in on the challenges they face and the progress they’re making in fulfilling the affordable housing need.

“It gave me a greater understanding of the funding that is available, the amount of funding that it actually takes to bring a deal to fruition, the fact that it takes collaborations as well to make these deals happen,” said Geona Shaw Johnson, the Housing and Community Development Director for City of Charleston.

According to Shaw Johnson, there are about eight to 10 affordable housing projects currently underway in Charleston, including the Archer School Apartments on the Eastside.

“We’re excited to see, from those eight or more deals, approximately 530 units of housing that will be available,” she explained.

The Archer School Apartments is more than halfway complete. It will soon house seniors who are at or below 80% of the Area Median Income.

“Seniors are kind of left out, so we thought it was much needed for the area and our market study backed that up,” said Patrick Doran.

Doran serves as the Director of Finance for the Humanities Foundation, the developer behind the project.

Doran and his fellow-panelists pointed to challenges like supply chain issues, labor shortages and high costs. They also gave updates on projects they are working on, both large and small.

“You can have great ideas, but you really need to look at the nuts and bolts of how everything is panned out,” said Kelly Sharkey, Director of Programs and Communications for the Humanities Foundation.

The Humanities Foundation anticipates the Archer School Apartments will be complete in April 2024.