CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2019 Charleston Marathon saw a record get broken by a man with an incredible story.

Adam Gorlitsky is paralyzed from the waist down after a car accident on December 30, 2005 as he was on his way back from the University of South Carolina.

14 years later, on January 11, 2020, Gorlitsky broke the previous marathon world record of 36 hours and 46 minutes with a time of 33 hours, 50 minutes and 24 seconds.