Parents and children separated by flooding in Summerville

Summerville, SC – Wednesday during heavy rainfall, a local roadway became heavily flooded in Summerville, which left parents unable to pickup children from their daycare.

Summerville Police Officers who responded to the scene advised that the roadway water was waist-deep, and that it was too dangerous to travel on.

Parents were unable to get to their children at Springview Academy to pick them up from daycare, so multiple SPD Officers jumped into action, according to the Police Deparment’s Facebook page.

Through the use of the Police Department’s Emergency Rescue Vehicle, officers were able to safely transport children to their parents, who were staged nearby.

The Summerville Police Department reports Dorchester County Water Rescue also assisted with their rescue vehicle.