Parents charged after 4-year-old boy killed during an accidental shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a shooting that left a child, age 4, dead over the weekend.

According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to an apartment complex on Morris Baker Boulevard just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday after received reports of an accidental shooting.

Once at the scene, officers located an unresponsive juvenile suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound below his right eye.

The child was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina where he was pronounced deceased.

Three additional juveniles were removed from the home and placed with a relative.

It was later revealed that the parents of the juvenile were arrested on drug, weapon and child misconduct charges.

Machayla Walker, 22, was charged with four counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, trafficking MDMA, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Eugene Young, 28, was charged with four counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, four counts of possession of a violent crime, trafficking MDMA, and four counts of possession of a firearm by a person unlawful to possess a firearm.

An investigation is on-going.